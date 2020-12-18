Prominent Democrats in the Idaho Legislature—including Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum—are asking Republican leaders to postpone the 2021 session until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in Idaho.
In a letter sent Tuesday to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Stennett and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, requested that the session be pushed back until at least April 5. The Legislature is currently set to convene on Jan. 11.
“Under such extraordinary circumstances, the leaders of our state should be setting an example to reduce transmission, not exacerbate it,” the letter stated. “Proceeding with session in a few weeks, indoors, in-person, and with no masking or distancing requirements flies in the face of all public health guidance, sets the worst possible example for our citizens, and would likely contribute substantially to community transmission at a time when our healthcare facilities can least afford to be further inundated.”
There have been 321 vaccine doses administered in Idaho as of Wednesday evening, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, with healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents given first priority in the state’s vaccination plan. Meanwhile, the state had 125,452 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus—with 1,433 new cases reported on Wednesday—and 1,231 total deaths.
Vaccines will likely not be widely available until at least late March, Stennett and Rubel noted in their letter, adding that postponing the session until more Idahoans had been vaccinated would allow more members of the public to attend legislative hearings and give in-person testimony.
“Why subject legislators, their families, staff, journalists and the public to a highly dangerous environment when we can do all the necessary work a few months later at a vastly reduced risk once vaccines have been made widely available?” the letter said. “The state’s business can be conducted more thoroughly and thoughtfully later, at a time when we are not racing to shorten proceedings due to unprecedented health threats.”
Bedke issued a statement in response to the letter on Wednesday, saying that Republican leadership “understand[s] the concerns” of Stennett and Rubel. Under the Idaho Constitution, Bedke noted, the Legislature must pass a joint resolution with a two-thirds majority vote to change the start date and terms of a legislative session.
“We are continuously working on a viable solution that will provide the maximum level of workplace comfort for all members of the Idaho Legislature,” Bedke said. “We are duty bound to follow the Idaho Constitution and the rules of the Idaho House of Representatives and will continue to work within those parameters to find the best possible solution.”
According to the Associated Press, almost all state legislatures around the US scheduled to meet in early January are postponing because of the Pandemic-except Idaho of course. Most of our Legislators (and county Commissioners) are charter members of the FLAT EARTH SOCIETY (Columbus got it all wrong!) and don't believe there is a Pandemic and/or don't believe/wear masks. Attending a maskless- sit close together indoor legislative sessions- should if nothing else, thin out the gene pool. Hopefully our few intelligent members will stay home.
Oh my goodness. How will Muffy, Michelle and Sally force on everyone Transgendered Girls Competition in High School and College sports if not paid and expensed close to BSU?
The Government has several secure video teleconferencing applications. Microsoft Teams IL5 comes to mind. MS Tms CVR is probably good enough for Idaho legislative work. The men don't have to shower or comb their hair and the women don't need make up, just don't turn on the camera and have a Jeffery Toobin incident.
She is so brave. What leadership!
We are doomed. Parker would have been hard at work trying to make things better
Parker is a domestic terrorist who took up arms against police “ Six years ago, during the armed standoff in Bunkerville, Nev., Parker, then a 30-year-old electrician, stood on a bridge along with other right-wing supporters of the local Bundy family's fight with the government over grazing rights. Below, in a dry riverbed, heavily armed authorities watched the demonstrators. As tensions rose, Parker dropped to his belly, stuck his rifle through a gap in a concrete barrier and leveled his weapon at the officers., Parker belongs in prison for being a terrorist, keep Parker extremists out of politics, trump is still failing usa everyday
If your electing not going to work then you shouldn’t be paid a dime of our taxpayer dollars. If you have a health issue, demonstrate it then video conference in.
Frankly I’m not surprised that these clowns don’t want to do their elected duty and review all of the “special” orders being issued from the Gov office to our local city council.
At this point we are run by unelected bureaucrats and our elected legislators feel fine about it (judging by the lack of response). Let’s call it what it is.
Please wear a mask , please get the vaccine when trump orders them , we have the vaccines in Idaho call your doctor to get one
Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday he expects a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses to continue past next week, even if the Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine.
"I've talked to hospitals. They're vaccinating far fewer health-care providers than what they could be because they just don't have the doses available," the former FDA chief and Pfizer board member said on "Squawk Box." "I don't think that they're going to catch up next week even after the Moderna doses ship and you start having more supply in the channel."
Trump screwed Americans again by not ordering enough vaccines 💉 😞😞😞
Declining to meet would be an admission of our Legislator`s failure to provide sound public health policies that enable our society to function safely during these troubled times.
The are staying safe , please wear a mask , please get your RNA covid19 vaccines as soon as supply issue are fixed by Biden in January
If they postpone the legislative session as is hoped- I think Idahoans may look back on it as the most effective legislative session in years.
They should a created a state wide mask mandate in March !!! Please wear a mask Idaho , please get your vaccines Idaho , the covid19 vaccines are mandatory like the mask should be
