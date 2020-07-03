It’s now illegal for Idahoans to drive while holding a cellphone, a ban that is already in place in Blaine County and most of its cities.
The law, which took effect on July 1, requires electronic devices be in “hands-free mode” while driving, including when the vehicle is stopped at a red light or stop sign. Although the new law took effect this week, law enforcement will be issuing warnings between July 1 and Dec. 31, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police (ISP).
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Idahoans can face a penalty of $75 for the first offense, and $150 for a second offense within three years. Third and subsequent offenses will be penalized $300 and drivers could face a license suspension of up to 90 days for three offenses within three years.
According to ISP, 241 people were killed in Idaho in crashes attributed to distracted driving between 2014 and 2018, and one in five crashes in Idaho have a contributing factor of distracted driving that led to the crash.
In Blaine County, Hailey and Ketchum, all of which created bans on cellphone use while driving in 2016, the fixed fine is $100. In Bellevue, where a cellphone ordinance was passed in February, the fine is also $100. The cities of Sun Valley and Carey do not have cellphone ordinances, but the new state law will now cover those cities, as well as supersede county and city ordinances.
Other new laws
The cellphone ban is one of 289 new laws that went into effect in Idaho on July 1. Here are a few others:
- Idaho has effectively banned affirmative action in public education, public employment and state contracting through a new law that prohibits the state from “[discriminating] against or [granting] preferential treatment to” any person based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.
- Sample tastings of liquor are now allowed in state liquor stores, under certain conditions.
- Landlords are now required to provide at least 30 days’ written notice if the landlord intends to raise the rent or not renew the lease.
- The minimum age for marriage is now 16, and a minor who is 16 or 17 years old may not marry someone who is more than three years older than them.
- All daycare owners and employees are now required to pass a criminal history and background check at least once every five years. Any person who has been found guilty of domestic violence, a felony drug offense within the last five years, or any offense that requires registration on the state or national drug offender registry is not eligible to receive a daycare license as of July 1, adding to the existing list of offenses that prevented someone from obtaining a license.
- On a related note, sex offenders are now prohibited from living within 500 feet of a daycare facility.
- Idaho law no longer requires that “two-way audio and visual” technology be used during a telehealth encounter between a patient and a provider, allowing more flexibility in communication methods.
- Idahoans were previously required to replace their license plates every seven years. That length of time has been extended to 10 years.
