State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will run for re-election this year, she announced on Monday.
Ybarra, a Republican, from Mountain Home, was first elected to her current role in 2014. Prior to that, she worked in eduction for more than 20 years as a vice principal, principal, federal programs director, curriculum director and superintendent.
“I’m a teacher, not a politician," she said in a statement. "In the classroom, my students were my top priority.
"Now, as state superintendent, I’m still fighting for our students. Idahoans deserve to have a teacher’s voice as superintendent—not another politician.”
In Monday's announcement, Ybarra cited a touted a range of accomplishments during her tenure, saying that Idaho's five-year graduation rates have increased and the state has seen an increase in scores on college entrance exams, like the SAT and ACT.
"I am proud that our vision, our leadership, and parental involvement have produced spectacular results,” she said.
But other metrics presents a mixed picture of her tenure. Idaho students have struggled to meet math and reading goals set out in a federally mandated five-year improvement plan, according to data compiled by Idaho Education News. And, recently, other academic indicators have dipped, too, according to state standardized testing data, though there are some holes in that data caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ybarra will be running in the May 17 Republican primary against Branden Durst, a former member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and Debbie Critchfield, former president of the State Board of Education.
No Democrat has announced a run for the seat.
The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.
