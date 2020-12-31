District 26’s three state lawmakers held onto their seats this November following a unique campaign season and a tumultuous special legislative session at the Idaho statehouse.
Next up: the 2021 regular session, which kicks off Jan. 11.
Lawmakers re-elected
Two of the three incumbent legislators in District 26—which includes Blaine County, Lincoln County, Camas County and Gooding County—faced challengers in this year’s general election.
Republican candidate Bill Thorpe of Bliss, a general contractor and retired financial executive, challenged Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, for District 26’s House Seat B. Toone, a rancher and retired math teacher, has served in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2016.
Republican Eric Parker of Hailey sought the district’s lone Senate seat, going up against Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. Stennett, who serves as minority leader of the Idaho Senate, was first elected to the Senate in 2010, filling the seat previously held by her late husband, Clint Stennett.
Parker, an electrician, made national headlines for his participation in the armed standoff with federal agents near the ranch of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy in 2014; a widely circulated image showed Parker lying on a bridge pointing a long rifle at agents below. He ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction stemming from the incident. Parker is the founder and president of the Real 3%ers Idaho, a self-described nonpartisan group whose stated mission is to “serve, protect, and defend the Constitution as well as the American people and our way of life.”
Both incumbents defeated their challengers on Nov. 3, Stennett with 56 percent of the vote across the district and Toone with 55 percent.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, ran for reelection unopposed for House Seat A.
Special session held
A special session in August called by Gov. Brad Little to discuss matters relating to elections and coronavirus liability made national headlines—not because of the actions of lawmakers, but because of the actions of protesters that included Emmett-based activist Ammon Bundy. Bundy, who is best known for leading the 2016 occupation of the federal Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, was arrested twice over the course of the three-day session on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 26, the first day of the session, a confrontation between protesters and state troopers resulted in the shattering of a glass door inside the statehouse. The protesters were attempting to push their way into the gallery overlooking the House of Representatives; the House had put a limit on seating in the gallery to ensure social distancing. Following the confrontation, House Speaker Scott Bedke allowed the protesters to fill the gallery.
The Legislature ultimately passed three bills during the session: one that forbids Idaho from holding future elections entirely via mail-in ballot, as the state did for the primary election in May; one that provided county clerks with additional time to process absentee ballots; and one—the most controversial of the three—that protected businesses and schools from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus.”
What to expect in 2021
In a November interview with the Mountain Express, the three District 26 legislators named property tax relief, education, broadband access, transportation infrastructure and the funding of Medicaid expansion—perennial issues in recent years—as some of their top priorities for the session. Idaho will also tackle the redistricting process in 2021, determining how the state’s legislative districts are drawn.
But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are even more unknowns than usual when it comes to what the Legislature will prioritize and what the session will look like. It’s not known yet what COVID-19 safety measures, if any, will be in place at the Idaho Capitol come January. Under Idaho statute, a legislative session can’t be entirely virtual, so it can’t be conducted only over Zoom or some other means of video chatting.
On Dec. 17, Stennett and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, sent a letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, requesting that the session be pushed back until at least April 5. Vaccines will likely not be widely available until at least late March, Stennett and Rubel noted in their letter, arguing that postponing the session until more Idahoans had been vaccinated would allow more members of the public to attend legislative hearings and give in-person testimony.
In a statement issued in response to the letter, Bedke wrote that Republican leadership is “continuously working on a viable solution that will provide the maximum level of workplace comfort for all members of the Idaho Legislature.”
The session is currently set to start Jan. 11.
