The Idaho State Tax Commission voted Thursday, March 25, in favor of extending the 2020 Idaho income tax filing and payment deadlines from Thursday, April 15, to Monday, May 17. The move comes following a request to the commission from Gov. Brad Little, and mirrors a recent extension to the federal tax deadline.
The May 17 extension applies to all taxpayers subject to individual income tax, regardless of the amount owed. No penalties nor interest will be applied to any taxpayers who file their returns and pay by May 17.
The Tax Commission's resolution also extends the deadline to apply for property tax relief programs—including Property Tax Reduction, Property Tax Deferral and 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veterans Benefit—to May 17.
The state's resolution, like the federal extension, cites continued economic strain brought about by COVID-19 and associated lockdowns.
For more information on filing state taxes, including resources for those who require help filing taxes, visit tax.idaho.gov, or call toll free at 800-927-7660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In