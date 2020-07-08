The city of Stanley saw a bustling Fourth of July weekend, local officials say, despite the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho and surrounding states.
The weekend, typically one of the busiest of the year for local tourist destinations like Stanley and Ketchum, came in the middle of what was already a busy season in Stanley, Mayor Steve Botti said. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tourism and business activity has been on par with “a normal summer,” Botti said. And, as visitors continue to flock to the small mountain resort town to relax and recreate, city leaders are faced with the challenge of keeping everybody—locals and nonlocals alike—healthy and safe.
“It’s a good thing for business, but it’s certainly concerning as far as the spread of the virus, especially now with Idaho being one of the states that’s seeing the curve not flattening anymore,” Botti said. “There are people coming to town from all over, and we don’t know where they’re coming from.”
In comparing this past weekend to Fourth of July weekends in years past, Botti estimated that it was “right up there among the busiest that I’ve seen.”
Throughout the town and the surrounding area, campgrounds and other lodgings were full, according to Jason Bosley, director of the Stanley Chamber of Commerce. He described the weekend as “kind of scarily busy.”
“We’re kind of in our peak season,” Bosley said. “Pretty much from here on out, normally, we would be booked up. It looks like that’s probably going to be the case for the rest of the summer.”
This year’s Fourth of July weekend didn’t look exactly as it might have in a normal year. The parade that usually takes place in town didn’t, after city officials issued a statement saying they would not sponsor or encourage such a parade due to social distancing concerns. Prior to the holiday weekend, city leaders had taken steps to encourage safe behavior, posting signs around town urging people to wear masks in public and maintain a distance from one another.
Still, Botti said, he wasn’t sure how effective those signs were this past weekend.
“I didn’t see a lot of people in town wearing masks on the Fourth,” Botti said. “Most people seem to be not doing that, even though we were encouraging them to do it.”
On Thursday, the City Council will consider whether to adopt a resolution encouraging people to wear masks in public, as Sun Valley and Bellevue have done, Botti said. An agenda for that meeting had not yet been posted on the city’s website as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re trying to find that balance point between keeping the businesses open with appropriate precautions for the virus,” Botti said. “I still think that can happen. I’m not sure we’re quite there where I’d like us to be.
“We want [visitors] to come up and enjoy the National Recreation Area in Stanley,” he added, “but we want everybody to go home healthy and not take any chances up here.”
Lived in the WRV for 4 years. Went to Stanley/Redfish twice. Hanging out at a lake surrounded by the mobile 1A trailer park was not exactly the relaxing time we were looking for.
The Stanley circus is complete.
The USFS has spent the last 40 years trying to destroy the crown jewel of central Idaho. Redfish lake. The recent million dollar traffic circle was totally unnecessary and maybe the final straw. Promote the place, until you kill it.
Totally agree. Stanley is toast and they are letting the world trash the beautiful Sawtooths.
It's only money, fools.
Steve Botti's qoute "and we don't know where they're coming from".............Just look at the license plates, its pretty easy to see where they are coming from.
.....unless they rent an Idaho vehicle while they visit here.
