St. Luke’s operates multiple facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

The St. Luke’s Health System announced Thursday that personal information of some patients could have been obtained by an unauthorized entity in a data breach of one of its contractors.

St. Luke’s stated in a news release that a business vendor that provides statement processing and billing services recently informed St. Luke’s that it had experienced a “cybersecurity incident” in late May in which an “unauthorized actor” obtained personal information of people in its database.

“On July 6, St. Luke’s learned that protected health information of patients who were billed in May 2022 for St. Luke’s services could have been accessed as part of this vendor’s cybersecurity incident,” St. Luke’s stated. “While the investigation is ongoing, St. Luke’s has expedited the notification process to communicate now with those who may have been impacted.”

