The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has once again extended its health caution in Blaine County and seven surrounding counties due to degraded air quality from circulating wildfire smoke, largely from California.
As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the air quality in Ketchum was rated as “moderate” on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 97. That’s about as good as it’s gotten recently on the index, which measures air quality on a 500-point scale.
Since last week, Ketchum AQI reading has fluctuated between the “moderate” 51-100 range and the “unhealthy” 151-200 range. Mostly, the reading has dwelled between those two measurements, making it “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued an air pollution caution for Blaine County stating that those sensitive groups—including older adults, children and those with lung conditions—should limit prolonged outdoor activity.
“Air quality may fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all,” the Weather Service stated at the time. “An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely.”
Both the DEQ and Weather Service advisories will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved.
In a Monday morning forecast, Idaho DEQ Smoke Analyst Sally Hunter summed up the weekend as “pretty smoky” in the southern portion of the state, with little reprieve in sight.
“Waves of smoke are expected to continue to stream into southern Idaho from numerous large wildfires around the area, mainly in northern and central California,” she stated. “Much of this smoke will remain aloft during the day, allowing air quality to improve slightly each afternoon.
“However, expect a continued pattern of smoke settling to the surface as the sun sets resulting in degraded air quality through the night and into the morning.”
Hunter said areas south of the Salmon River will be the most heavily impacted by smoke, which is expected to track north into northern Idaho early this week.
According to CalFire, the California state fire watch site, the SCU, LNU, CZU and August Lightning Complex fires in north and central California charred nearly 1 million acres since last week. The state is currently battling more than a dozen active wildfires, two of which have exceeded 350,000 acres.
Visit fire.ca.gov/incidents to learn more about the California wildfires and airquality.deq.idaho.gov to keep an eye on the local air quality index.
