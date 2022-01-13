The Blaine County Republican Central Committee will host its annual Lincoln Day event in Hailey this Saturday, Jan. 15, at The Community Campus Auditorium.
The gathering—a GOP tradition honoring the first Republican president—will give voters the chance to meet with elected officials and candidates running for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Attorney General and other offices.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m; admission costs $5. Starting at 10 a.m., Sen. Mike Crapo and other candidates will address voters and respond to submitted questions from opponents. The event will also feature a fundraising silent auction.
Per Blaine County School District policy, masks are required indoors on all school property. The BCSD owns and operates The Community Campus.
"In addition to at least 19 statewide candidates, attendees will hear from several candidates who, depending upon the boundaries determined after the redistricting case before Idaho’s Supreme Court, might enter the race for Idaho’s legislature," the Blaine County Republican Central Committee said in a statement.
Crapo officially announced that he will seek his fifth term in Congress on Jan. 5. He will face at least three challengers at the Republican primaries on May 17. The filing deadline is March 11.
“We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced," Crapo stated in a Jan. 5 news release. "The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized.
“I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate."
According to the Federal Election Commission, Crapo's challengers include Republican Mike Little, a former police officer and disabled combat veteran from Weiser; Republican Scott Trotter, a Lewiston resident who owns a sign-making business; Republican Jeremy Gilbert, a Boise Army veteran; and Independent Scott Cleveland, an entrepreneur from Garden City who has criticized Crapo for supporting the White House's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
