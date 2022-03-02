District 26 state Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, will leave the Idaho House of Representatives when her term expires Nov. 30, she announced Thursday.
“It has been an immense honor and privilege to represent District 26 the past six years,” she said. “I have made many wonderful friendships throughout the district and with my colleagues across the state, as we worked for a better Idaho. ... I will continue to passionately support our local communities and schools as I finish my final term. But that advocacy won’t end when I leave the Statehouse.”
Toone, the current chair of the House Minority Caucus, was first sworn into the Legislature in 2016. She was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.
Prior to her election, Toone spent 37 years in the Wendell and Gooding school districts as a math teacher and taught at the College of Southern Idaho. She also owns and operates family farms and cattle ranches in Gooding and Camas counties with her husband, Mark.
Throughout her tenure, Toone has pushed for several changes to Idaho’s public K-12 system, including changes to how the state collects and allocates property taxes to fund school districts, expanded internet access, increased funding for kindergarten and the forgiveness of student loans for teachers in rural school districts.
To continue serving in the Legislature, Toone would have had to run in a new district. For the past decade, District 26 has included Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. But, through the state’s redistricting process, Toone’s home county of Gooding was added to District 24, which will include Camas and part of Twin Falls counties as of December 2022.
On Monday, Toone said “politics is not meant to be a career” and that she wants “to see the next generation of Idaho leaders take office.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In