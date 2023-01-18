The Jerome Republican said in a statement that he was “embarrassed” by what he called “inappropriate remarks” on Jan. 10, his second day in Boise. He also reiterated his support for women’s “right to choose their own healthcare,” a stance Nelsen maintained throughout his 2022 campaign for District 26’s House Seat B.
“I expect to get more flak from the caucus for voting against some of these [pro-life] bills than the kickback I’ve got from comparing women to cows, which was never my intention,” Nelsen told the Express. “Comparing any woman to a cow is offensive and I’m sorry it came out that way and I will do my best to think more before I engage my mouth.
“I’ve taken my licks, right now I’ve done my apologies, and frankly, I think that saying anymore takes away from the sincerity of it. I don’t want to deflect, its on me, I should never had said that, I regret doing it and I mean my apology. To say why, it almost takes away from the apology when people start rationalizing.”
Nelsen opened his introduction to the Agricultural Affairs Committee by saying that he grew up on a dairy farm, and still owns a portion of a dairy operation.
“I’ve milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows,” he said. “So, if you want some ideas on repro, and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions.”
Nelsen laughed at the apparent joke before continuing his introduction. Afterward, the comments were excerpted from his roughly 45 second speech and posted on the Idaho Democratic Party’s Facebook page. From there, it began circulating on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Reddit.
“Let us be clear: politicians like Jack Nelsen have no business mandating our reproductive health care decisions,” the Idaho Democratic Party said above the clip.
Brooklyn-based pro-choice advocate Jessica Valenti tweeted about the clip to her roughly 312,000 followers. Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, shared an Idaho Statesman editorial criticizing Nelsen’s remarks to her 584,800 followers on the platform. Others nationwide replied.
On Friday, Nelsen spoke with the Express to talk about the context for his comments, and to discuss his belief on the relationship between government and medicine.
“The reason I got to that was that I spent my life as a dairy farmer. I’m not ashamed at all that I spent my life as a dairyman. I love the business and I chose it — scientific advances in care for cows and in the dairy world changes, and that’s why I said I had a little different views on that,” Nelsen said. “Cows are taken really great care of by trained professionals who know what they’re doing. You don’t just throw a hay bail out and say ‘deal with it, cow,’ but here we have legislators that are trying to tell doctors what to do while the doctors are the ones with the training.
“My heartburn is legislators telling doctors what to do,” Nelsen said. “The arguments today are so entrenched in [ideology] and making points in politics that really what’s best for our people isn’t really coming into play.”
Nelsen positioned himself as a centrist in the run-up to the November election, emphasizing in interviews and campaign events that the government should not intervene in issues of women’s health—namely decisions around abortion and contraception, including Plan B.
He reiterated that stance last week, publicly confirming his stance as one of Idaho’s few pro-choice Republicans.
“Frankly, what sets me different from a lot of Republicans is that I believe that government shouldn’t be in the doctor’s office, whether its getting a vaccine or for women’s health care,” he said Friday. “That’s why you hire a doctor.”
Although Nelsen believes that government shouldn’t be in the business of telling doctor’s what to do—like requiring vaccinations—he still lauded the efficacy of vaccines. Nelson is a past president of the Jerome Rotary Club, part of Rotary International, a group that has spent decades combating polio through vaccinations.
“I believe in vaccines,” Nelsen said. “Rotary has been huge in the world of getting rid of polio. That was done with vaccines. Vaccines matter a lot, and we can’t take the vaccines out of schools, but if somebody brings in a doctor’s rationale as to why a vaccine wouldn’t be good for the kid, then absolutely that should be honored—I hope that gets to where I’m coming from.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In