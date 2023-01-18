Jack Nelsen, Ag Committee Screenshot

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, during his introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 Screenshot via Idaho Legislature

District 26 Rep. Jack Nelsen apologized Thursday for a joke earlier last week that compared women to livestock during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.

The Jerome Republican said in a statement that he was “embarrassed” by what he called “inappropriate remarks” on Jan. 10, his second day in Boise. He also reiterated his support for women’s “right to choose their own healthcare,” a stance Nelsen maintained throughout his 2022 campaign for District 26’s House Seat B.

“I expect to get more flak from the caucus for voting against some of these [pro-life] bills than the kickback I’ve got from comparing women to cows, which was never my intention,” Nelsen told the Express. “Comparing any woman to a cow is offensive and I’m sorry it came out that way and I will do my best to think more before I engage my mouth.

