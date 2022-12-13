‘Remarkable ability to persevere’: Idaho unveils monument to women’s right to vote

The Idaho State Historical Society unveiled the statue, designed by local sculptor Irene Deely, commemorating women’s right to vote on Monday at the Idaho Capitol with Gov. Brad Little, first lady Teresa Little, legislators and members of the historical society. 

 By Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho was the fourth state in the country to grant women the right to vote, in 1896, and the first to do so by enshrining that right as an amendment to the state constitution. It is also the only state with a state seal that was designed by a woman.

And now it’s one of few states with a monument dedicated to women’s suffrage.

