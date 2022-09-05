A Type 2 Incident Management Team is slated to arrive at the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth Valley on Monday afternoon, delivering more firefighters and equipment to combat a blaze that tripled in size overnight Sunday.
The reinforcements will brief in less than a day after the Blaine County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in the area spanning Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake.
Red-flag conditions prompted "extreme" fire activity on Sunday, according to the federal incident management website InciWeb. High winds and hot temperatures stoked the fire from 5,450 acres to 14,080 acres spreading down the Beaver Creek drainage towards cabins at Smiley Creek and Sawtooth City.
"The southwest winds aligned and established fire well into Beaver Creek and threatened the community of Smiley Creek prompting the mandatory evacuation of Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake," the Forest Service said in a statement. "The fire has also shown growth to the south but continues to stay north of Vienna Creek."
Local engines from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Wood River Fire and Rescue and Bellevue were assigned to protect buildings around Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake Sunday night; that work should continue Monday, according to Inciweb.
Approaching 9 p.m. Sunday, the fire was "imminently close" to homes in Smiley Creek, according to Forest Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton. As of Monday afternoon, no structures were lost to the fire, Wharton said.
Blaine and Custer county officials aided evacuation efforts Sunday night on the back of the Level 3 evacuation order issued around 8:15 p.m. The notice covers all cabins, homes and campgrounds from Sawtooth City to Alturas and Petit lakes, popular destinations for the long weekend. The spread already prompted closures in the Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake Creek areas.
Camp Perkins, a Lutheran camp at Alturas Lake, reported on social media Sunday evening that all guests had safely evacuated and only a few staff members remained “to close things down."
“We are thankful for the work of the Blaine County Sheriff and the Sawtooth National Forest for all their efforts to keep us safe,” the camp stated.
Meanwhile, other firefighters continue to use a variety of tactics to assess and address hot spots around the fire.
On Sunday afternoon, a pair of CL-415 "super scooper" planes were skimming Redfish Lake, according to the tracking website FlightAware. The amphibious planes can scoop up 1,600 gallons of water in 12 seconds.
As of noon Monday, state Highway 75 was open between Galena Pass and Stanley following an overnight closure, but the situation remains dynamic, Wharton said, calling the road "open but prone to closure based off the fire's activity."
Further south, smoke off the Ross Fork Fire rendered air in the Wood River Valley unhealthy midday Monday, with the Air Quality Index in both Hailey and Ketchum toping 150.
The Ross Fork Fire is 4% contained, with containment not expected until Oct. 31.
