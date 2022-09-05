Ross Fork Fire; Amy David

Firefighter Matt Jelso works on the Ross Creek Fire around Smiley Creek near midnight Sunday. 

 Courtesy photo by Amy David

A Type 2 Incident Management Team is slated to arrive at the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth Valley on Monday afternoon, delivering more firefighters and equipment to combat a blaze that tripled in size overnight Sunday. 

The reinforcements will brief in less than a day after the Blaine County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in the area spanning Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake. 

Red-flag conditions prompted "extreme" fire activity on Sunday, according to the federal incident management website InciWeb. High winds and hot temperatures stoked the fire from 5,450 acres to 14,080 acres spreading down the Beaver Creek drainage towards cabins at Smiley Creek and Sawtooth City. 

Ross Fork Fire

The Ross Fork Fire was burning toward Smiley Creek Sunday night. 

mdee@mtexpress.com

