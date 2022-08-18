Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature.

The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, Little said the surplus could reach $2 billion. He also appeared to lay the groundwork for taking action on the surplus.

“The Legislature and I are committed to more education investments and tax relief on top of the historic steps we’ve taken to support schools and cut taxes,” Little wrote in a Friday newsletter.

