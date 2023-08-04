For farmers and ranchers in the Big Lost River Irrigation District, losing precious irrigation water during growing season due to the failure of two release gates at the Mackay Reservoir is an increasing concern. At the district’s meeting Tuesday, the room was packed with farmers and ranchers voicing their opinions.

“I am concerned where the water is going, and it is your obligation that our water stays within the bounds of the water district,” said Loy Pehrson, a Mackay resident and farmer.

Irrigation District Board Chair Moj James Broadie agreed with Pehrson and that said they will be working to keep the water in district as best they can. They aim to fill the canals to capacity and to use the uncontrolled water as decreed water as needed, once they confirm the plan with Idaho Department of Water Resources.

