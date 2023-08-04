For farmers and ranchers in the Big Lost River Irrigation District, losing precious irrigation water during growing season due to the failure of two release gates at the Mackay Reservoir is an increasing concern. At the district’s meeting Tuesday, the room was packed with farmers and ranchers voicing their opinions.
“I am concerned where the water is going, and it is your obligation that our water stays within the bounds of the water district,” said Loy Pehrson, a Mackay resident and farmer.
Irrigation District Board Chair Moj James Broadie agreed with Pehrson and that said they will be working to keep the water in district as best they can. They aim to fill the canals to capacity and to use the uncontrolled water as decreed water as needed, once they confirm the plan with Idaho Department of Water Resources.
The room got heated at times as the district board members said they understood the frustrations and impacts of the gate failures, and they wanted to get a solution agreed on quickly so that repairs could begin as soon as possible.
“It’s more complicated because of different nuances and uses for the water from storage, decreed water and other issues—it has to go through IDWR,” said Irrigation District Manager Kevin Whitcomb.
Decreed water has to do with water rights, specifically at Mackay stemming back to 1883. Decreed water is established through adjudication and clarifies the amount, use, timing and priority date for the water, according to IDWR.
The issue began when the Irrigation District did a routine release of water in June, as they were expecting more water from snow melt and summer rainstorms, according to Whitcomb. He added that there were a few individuals who thought the Irrigation District could use the upper gates to release water when the reservoir is full, but that is not the case. The Irrigation District uses the bottom gates regardless of reservoir capacity, Whitcomb said.
Water is currently emptying into the Big Lost River at about 900 cubic feet per second. Normally, in late July, the outflow would be closer to 500 cubic feet per second, Whitcomb said.
“Of the five gates, three are at the 60-foot level and two higher up,” Whitcomb explained in a story published July 28 in the Idaho Mountain Express. “At the top of the tower is an electric motor that you attach to the gears of the gate you would like to raise or lower. We can’t get two of the gates to move up or down. It’s brass on brass.”
To fund the repairs, Whitcomb said the district will be using its $2 million aging infrastructure grant award that it received from the Idaho Water Resource Board in September 2022. The broken head gates will be replaced by a “white poly” plastic to line the gates and tower opening, creating a strong seal, Whitcomb said.
The Irrigation District is also currently awaiting word from Congressman Mike Simpson’s office if it will receive an additional $7 million from the federal government for additional improvements that need to be made, including repairs to the spillway, replacing the three additional head gates and increasing the tower by 10 feet to prevent water from getting to the electrical systems. That answer should come mid-August, Whitcomb said.
The Mackay Dam—which is owned and managed by the Irrigation District—holds back some 10 to 14 billion gallons of impounded water, mostly used for irrigation. The earthen dam east of Sun Valley was built in 1918 by Utah Construction Company, which later built the Hoover Dam in 1931.
Currently, any excess flow from the reservoir is discharged down a flat, concrete channel called a spillway, which is intended to safely pass floodwater over the crest of the dam and into the Big Lost River on the other side.
About 50 yards away from the spillway’s intake ramp along the shoreline is a buoy-shaped concrete “tower” that sits atop a 60-foot-deep underwater drain with five release gates. From the inlet tower, an operator can mechanically control how much water is fed from the reservoir through the underwater gates below.
Whitcomb expects the work to be done within a month once the reservoir is at 6% capacity, but it is hard to estimate exact time frames. ￼
Express staff writer Emily Jones contributed to this report.
