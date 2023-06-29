Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

The Idaho Republican Party logo hangs outside the door to the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration on May 17, 2022.

 Courtesy photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A proposed rule that could have made voters who change their political party affiliation wait two years to affiliate with the Republican Party failed during last weekend’s Idaho GOP summer meeting in Challis.

Meanwhile, another rule that takes away the ability for the leaders of the Idaho Young Republicans, Idaho College Republicans and Federation of Republican Women to vote with the Idaho Republican Party’s state executive committee on party matters passed.

Rule 2023-21 would have amended existing Idaho Republican Party rules governing party affiliation and the ability to vote in Republican primary elections. Under the proposed rule that failed last weekend, anybody who was affiliated with a different political party from the Idaho Republican Party at any point within the previous 12 months would have had to wait an additional 12 months after Dec. 30 before being able to affiliate with the Idaho Republican Party.

Load comments