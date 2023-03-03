Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, introduced two bills to the House floor Tuesday that would add fentanyl to the list of drugs covered by minimum sentencing law, but tighten requirements for drug trafficking charges and allow judges more discretion in applying minimum sentences.

According to a press release from Boyle and Rubel, one intent of the bills is “to distinguish between trafficking and addiction.”

“Law enforcement and prosecutors need a tool that directly targets drug traffickers,” Rubel said. “We need to protect our communities from fentanyl while also protecting principles of due process and fair sentencing. A compromise solution that adds fentanyl to our mandatory minimums statute is long overdue—we have seen bipartisan efforts to address mandatory minimums for six years.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments