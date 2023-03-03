Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, introduced two bills to the House floor Tuesday that would add fentanyl to the list of drugs covered by minimum sentencing law, but tighten requirements for drug trafficking charges and allow judges more discretion in applying minimum sentences.
According to a press release from Boyle and Rubel, one intent of the bills is “to distinguish between trafficking and addiction.”
“Law enforcement and prosecutors need a tool that directly targets drug traffickers,” Rubel said. “We need to protect our communities from fentanyl while also protecting principles of due process and fair sentencing. A compromise solution that adds fentanyl to our mandatory minimums statute is long overdue—we have seen bipartisan efforts to address mandatory minimums for six years.”
House Bill 234 would keep mandatory minimum sentences but allow judicial discretion for first-time convictions of distribution of drugs other than fentanyl. It would also require prosecutors to prove intent to distribute for conviction under a trafficking charge, rather than only showing quantity of a drug in possession.
The second bill—House Bill 233—includes some language identical to House Bill 234 and adds fentanyl to the list of drugs addressed by the minimum sentencing laws.
Earlier in the session, the House Judiciary and Rules committee voted to hold House Bill 067, which would have added mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl but failed to address longstanding concerns with the current statute. Numerous Idahoans testified in opposition to adding more drugs to a problematic statute that does not require accurate measurements of drug quantities, does not target drug dealing and does not allow any judicial discretion in sentencing for first-time offenders or nondealers.
House Bill 234 would require determination of drug weight to be limited to only the illegal substance and exclude the weight of legal substances, which could determine whether a charge is possession or trafficking. It would also increase the minimum weight for a marijuana trafficking charge from one pound to five pounds and increase the minimum weight for a heroin trafficking charge from two grams to 100 grams, matching the levels required for methamphetamine and cocaine. ￼
