Express photo by Roland Lane

Xiomara Zontelli of Hailey holds a sign encouraging people to go to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, voting day in Idaho’s presidential primary elections. Democrats, Republicans, and Constitution Party members all cast their votes for party nominees Tuesday. Zontelli said she’s supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Locally, though, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a strong fundraising lead among Democratic candidates from Blaine County sources after speaking at a $2,800-a-ticket fundraiser near Ketchum last August. For full results, see Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.

