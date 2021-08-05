Some Idaho taxpayers may receive one-time tax rebates this week.
The rebates are a byproduct of tax-relief legislation passed through the Idaho Legislature and signed by Gov. Brad Little in the spring as part of the governor's "Building Idaho's Future" plan.
The plan directs funds from Idaho’s $900 million state surplus toward tax relief and infrastructure improvements, including road work, flooding mitigation and broadband expansion.
"Idaho's economy continues to blow past projections,” Little stated. “We are leading the country in economic prosperity. This year, we achieved the single largest tax cut in state history. We've returned your tax dollars with our record budget surplus."
Only full-time Idaho residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020 are eligible for the rebates. Residents can expect to receive either a minimum of $50, with $50 added for each dependent, or about 9% of the state income tax they paid in 2019. The refunds will be distributed via direct deposit or mailed checks.
"Curbing government spending should be the perpetual mission of public servants. Returning taxpayer dollars should always be our goal," Little stated.
