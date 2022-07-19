Twin Falls GOP convention

Representatives of the Idaho Republican Party speak to delegates at the general session on Friday afternoon.

 Photo by Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

By a nearly four-to-one margin, Idaho Republicans at the state party’s convention in Twin Falls rejected an amendment to the party platform on Saturday that would have provided an exception for a mother who has an abortion to save her life.

Scott Herndon, a candidate for the Idaho Senate who won the Republican primary over Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, in May and has no opponent in the general election, proposed adding language to the party platform about abortion. While language already existed in the platform classifying abortion as murder from the moment of fertilization, Herndon’s language added that the party supports the criminalization of all abortions within the state’s jurisdiction and said Idaho’s Constitution should be amended to include a “declaration of the right to life for preborn children.”

Herndon argued the exception should not be included because over the past nearly 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court made the original Roe v. Wade ruling, exceptions made in the law eroded progress for the anti-abortion movement.

