Idahoans can now subscribe to up-to-date notifications for public meetings related to all of the state’s agencies, boards and commissions through a rebuilt website called Townhall Idaho, Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced last week.
Townhall.Idaho.gov will also include a keyword search option, the ability to copy meetings to a user’s calendar and the capability to utilize a text reader to easily find information in meeting documents.
Improved navigation for publishers will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly, according to the state controller’s press release.
“Users asked for enhancements to our portal, and my team listened to those requests and took action. Every enhancement was created to make the functionality of Townhall Idaho more user-friendly and encourage greater engagement by our citizens,” Woolf said.
Little said that these website enhancements will allow the public to better understand the state’s various meetings and commissions.
“Enhancing Idahoans’ confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government,” Little said. “I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho.” ￼
