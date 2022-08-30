Idahoans can now subscribe to up-to-date notifications for public meetings related to all of the state’s agencies, boards and commissions through a rebuilt website called Townhall Idaho, Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced last week.

Townhall.Idaho.gov will also include a keyword search option, the ability to copy meetings to a user’s calendar and the capability to utilize a text reader to easily find information in meeting documents.

Improved navigation for publishers will also make posting and monitoring meeting statuses more user-friendly, according to the state controller’s press release.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

