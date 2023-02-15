Dustin Manwaring

Majority Caucus Chair Idaho Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R, Pocatello) at the State Capitol building on January 9, 2023. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature on Monday would move Idaho’s presidential primary election back from March to May. 

However, the change could have the unintended consequence of delaying Idaho’s presidential primary election until after candidates clinch their party’s nomination. 

Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, is pushing House Bill 138, which he said could save the state millions of dollars by not having to administer the March primary elections. 

