Jack Nelsen, Ag Committee Screenshot

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, during his introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

 Screenshot via Idaho Legislature

First-term Rep. Jack Nelsen apologized Thursday for a joke earlier this week that compared women to livestock during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.

The Jerome Republican said in a statement that he was "embarrassed" by what he called "inappropriate remarks" on Tuesday, his second day in Boise. He also reiterated his support for women's "right to choose their own healthcare," a stance Nelsen maintained throughout his 2022 campaign for District 26's House Seat B. 

Nelsen opened his introduction to the committee by saying that he grew up on a dairy farm, and still owns a portion of a dairy operation. 

