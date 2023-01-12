The Jerome Republican said in a statement that he was "embarrassed" by what he called "inappropriate remarks" on Tuesday, his second day in Boise. He also reiterated his support for women's "right to choose their own healthcare," a stance Nelsen maintained throughout his 2022 campaign for District 26's House Seat B.
Nelsen opened his introduction to the committee by saying that he grew up on a dairy farm, and still owns a portion of a dairy operation.
"I've milked a few cows, spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows," he said. "So, if you want some ideas on repro, and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions."
Nelsen laughed at the apparent joke before continuing his introduction. Afterward, the comments were excerpted from his roughly 45 second speech and posted on the Idaho Democratic Party's Facebook page. From there, it began circulating on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Reddit.
"Let us be clear: politicians like Jack Nelsen have no business mandating our reproductive health care decisions," the Idaho Democratic Party said above the clip.
Brooklyn-based pro-choice advocate Jessica Valenti tweeted about the clip to her roughly 312,000 followers. Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, shared an Idaho Statesman editorial criticizing Nelsen's remarks to her 584,800 followers on the platform. Others nationwide replied.
Now, Nelsen is apologizing for the joke—and publicly confirming his stance as one of Idaho's few pro-choice Republicans.
"The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark. I'm embarrassed, and I offended others in the process. I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future," he said in a statement Thursday evening.
"The women in my life have taught me strength, resilience, integrity, hard work, joy, and love. I absolutely respect women, and the right to choose their own health care."
Nelsen positioned himself as a centrist in the run-up to the November election, emphasizing in interviews and campaign events that the government should not intervene in issues of women's health—namely decisions around abortion and contraception, including Plan B.
"There is no reason for a government to be sitting in a doctor’s office with you. Of the different ways to address women’s health—day-after pills, etc.—that also is an issue between the woman and her doctor.”
In his Thursday statement, Nelsen affirmed his position on women's health.
"I have always operated and will continue to operate under the standard that the government does not belong in the doctor's office," Nelsen said.
