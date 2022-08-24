The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority received a $384,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration last week to add eight vans to its commuter vanpool, which ferries out-of-county workers to and from Blaine County every day.
The funding was made available through President Joe Biden’s $108 billion bipartisan infrastructure law, enacted in August 2021 to upgrade and electrify buses and ferries across the nation.
According to Mountain Rides, the grant will fund 80% of the cost of purchasing eight 14-passenger commuter vans, which cost around $60,000 each. The remaining $96,000, or 20%, will come from Mountain Rides’ own capital fund and contingency funds.
The agency hopes to have the new vans running by the spring of 2024, according to its grant application.
Mountain Rides’ commuter van fleet currently serves the communities of Jerome, Shoshone, Twin Falls, Gooding and Fairfield, picking up passengers first in Twin Falls and heading north to businesses in the valley. The organization currently allocates 21 vans for Webb Landscape, Sun Valley Co., St. Luke’s Wood River, Atkinsons’ Markets and several other area establishments.
The vanpool program was started in 2006 and expanded significantly in 2008 when Webb Landscape partnered with Mountain Rides and again in 2012, when Sun Valley Co. signed on.
According to its application, the organization’s primary van pool service areas in Lincoln, Jerome and Gooding counties cover “majority-Latino, underserved, low-income neighborhoods, transit-disadvantaged neighborhoods, aka ‘transit deserts,’ and low-income workforce housing communities.”
“As MRTA ups the ante with van pool services in these communities, we anticipate … reduced emissions, increased access to sustainable transportation, improved air quality and better health,” the application states.
The new vans should also cut down the cost of commuting solo, with each van representing 14 vehicles that would have otherwise been driven by single drivers. They should also save 150,000 annual miles and eliminate 300 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, Mountain Rides said.
Mountain Rides debuted four new battery-electric buses last August, becoming the first transit authority in Idaho to begin electrifying its fleet. A total of 11 electric buses are expected to be in service this fall, according to Mountain Rides Community Development Director Kim MacPherson.
The e-buses have mostly been financed by federal grants, which include over $7.4 million from the Federal Transit Administration. ￼
