Since 2006, Mountain Rides’ vanpool program has eased the transportation burden for out-of-county employees.

The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority received a $384,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration last week to add eight vans to its commuter vanpool, which ferries out-of-county workers to and from Blaine County every day.

The funding was made available through President Joe Biden’s $108 billion bipartisan infrastructure law, enacted in August 2021 to upgrade and electrify buses and ferries across the nation.

According to Mountain Rides, the grant will fund 80% of the cost of purchasing eight 14-passenger commuter vans, which cost around $60,000 each. The remaining $96,000, or 20%, will come from Mountain Rides’ own capital fund and contingency funds.

