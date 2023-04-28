18-11-09 sawtooth mountains.jpg (copy)

Michael Boren’s Hell Roaring Ranch sits in the Sawtooth Valley south of Stanley.

A Stanley-area landowner has appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court to decide whether the defamation suit that he filed against four critics of his private airstrip, including late Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, were wrongly dismissed by a judge.

Michael Boren, 60—the co-founder of billion-dollar tech company Clearwater Analytics—owns Hell Roaring Ranch about 15 miles south of Stanley. The 480-acre property sits to the west of state Highway 75 on a scenic easement within the confines of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Since Boren bought the ranch in 2015, he has used a small strip of irrigated pasture along the Salmon River to land his helicopter, which he told public officials is “integral” to supervising cattle operations.

