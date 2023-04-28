A Stanley-area landowner has appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court to decide whether the defamation suit that he filed against four critics of his private airstrip, including late Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, were wrongly dismissed by a judge.
Michael Boren, 60—the co-founder of billion-dollar tech company Clearwater Analytics—owns Hell Roaring Ranch about 15 miles south of Stanley. The 480-acre property sits to the west of state Highway 75 on a scenic easement within the confines of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Since Boren bought the ranch in 2015, he has used a small strip of irrigated pasture along the Salmon River to land his helicopter, which he told public officials is “integral” to supervising cattle operations.
In May 2022, Boren sued Fosbury, former Blaine County Commissioner Sarah Michael, Sawtooth Search & Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa and Boise-area filmmaker Jon Conti, alleging that the first three—as part of an online “opposition group” called “Advocates of the SNRA”—spread falsehoods about his airstrip and incited ridicule and death threats against his family.
Boren’s attorney, Thomas Banducci, also accused Conti of defaming Boren in a now-deleted YouTube video titled “The Billionaire Building a Private Airport in the Sawtooths,” in which Conti allegedly called Boren an “a—hole.”
The original 21-page complaint filed in 7th District Court accuses all four defendants of disseminating that Boren illegally built an “airstrip or airport” on his ranch property, had illegally landed his aircraft on the pasture for years and had “lied” to local and federal authorities about improvements made to the pasture.
The original lawsuit filing came about a year after Boren applied for a conditional-use permit to officially recognize his pasture landing area as a private airstrip. In his application to the Custer County P&Z, he wrote that he was simply seeking the designation “for insurance purposes” and to allow emergency aircraft to land.
Despite opposition from hundreds of residents and a petition filed by Michael, Gadwa and Fosbury against the application, P&Z commissioners and Custer County commissioners approved Boren’s conditional-use request in May 2021 under two conditions: the airstrip would be used for “limited” personal and emergency flights, and no further improvements would be made to the pasture.
In July, Banducci told Custer County Judge Stevan H. Thompson that the defendants had tried to “deprive Mr. Boren of his right to land his airplane on the pasture” and to “trample” his property rights.
“When you’re trying to deprive somebody of that kind of a property right, you have to make it sound sexier—and that’s what [the defendants] did,” Banducci said. “They started calling Mr. Boren a criminal. They said he broke the law, he built an airport without the proper permits, he lied to officials, which is a felony. And they published this all over to anyone who would listen.”
Banducci also argued that the case represented “major defamation” because their statements—in Gadwa’s case, an op-ed—were published “not only locally, but also overseas.”
“This is not a defamation case where Joe says to Jack, ‘Harry’s a bad guy, robbed a bank’ and you have one occasion of defamation,” he said.
Judge sides with defendants twice
Michael’s and Fosbury’s attorneys filed motions to dismiss Boren’s lawsuit in the summer of 2022, alleging that their clients’ criticism of Boren’s application was protected speech under the First Amendment.
Michael’s attorney, Deborah Ferguson, argued that Boren’s lawsuit represented abuse of the legal system and had all the hallmarks of a “SLAPP suit,”—a “strategic litigation against public participation” lawsuit—because it was intended to silence critics and “instill fear in the community.”
“We have a powerful public figure unhappy about some public protest of his permit. And he files a SLAPP suit to silence these members of the public,” Ferguson said. “It is a prized civil right to petition one’s government for one’s grievances—it’s protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Idaho Constitution.”
Banducci, however, argued that SLAPP suits aren’t recognized in Idaho and are not recognized in Idaho case law.
Banducci and Boren’s two other attorneys subsequently subpoenaed Michael to produce emails between herself and members of the “opposition group” as part of the discovery process. The defendants responded with a motion to block discovery in July 2022, arguing that the process was unnecessarily time-consuming and expensive.
“We think that we shouldn’t have to sit and watch [Boren] grind an axe with everybody who stood up against him during this conditional-use permit,” said attorney William Smith, arguing on behalf of Conti.
Thompson, the Custer County judge, sided with the defendants, agreeing to pause discovery for the next 45 days until he made a decision on the motion to dismiss.
“There’s simply not the harm in what I might refer to as pumping the brakes here for 45 days to see where we really are with some of these claims … and how they may affect what is discoverable and what’s not discoverable,” Thompson said.
On Oct. 18, Thompson dismissed the case, explaining that he could not rule the defendants’ speech “defamatory” because anyone who participates in a public governmental hearing is protected by “absolute litigation privilege.” He also noted that the lawsuit “appears to be a SLAPP suit brought to violate the constitutional rights” of Fosbury, Michael and Gadwa, and suggested that the Idaho Supreme Court weigh in on “what may be a SLAPP suit.”
“In this case, there is the potential for a great chilling effect on constitutional rights not just for these named defendants but for all the members of the public who spoke on this issue, which was undoubtedly a matter of public concern in which they were entitled to involvement,” Thompson wrote in his decision.
Plaintiffs extend life of lawsuit with motion to amend, appeal
In November, Banducci revived the lawsuit by filing a motion asking to file a second amended complaint to further explain how Michael, Fosbury and Gadwa had harmed Boren’s reputation. Thompson denied the request on Jan. 3, writing that it was “futile.”
The rejected amended complaint states that Boren’s property was vandalized in response to public “hatred,” but does not cite specific defamatory statements made by the defendants.
“Defendants’ hatred and contempt for Boren and their corresponding defamatory campaign to destroy his reputation and interfere with his private property rights arose from and were motivated by different animus,” Banducci wrote. “For example, Defendants and their co-conspirators appear to hate Boren due, at least in part, to his success and his political and religious beliefs.”
Ferguson pushed back against Boren’s request to file an amended complaint, arguing that his “end game” was to “litigate in a perverse game of attrition, not to win this lawsuit.”
“The senior citizen defendants are no match for a billionaire’s thirst to punish them for participating in a public process against his interests,” she stated.
In February, attorney James Wagstaffe, arguing on behalf of Boren, asked to stay any future district court proceedings because the case needed Idaho Supreme Court guidance and said Boren’s reputation was being harmed.
“I can’t imagine a more economical and appropriate way to handle this,” Wagstaffe said. “We’re going to move to expedite that appeal because of the irreparable injury and harm to our client is occurring. [Boren] is suffering to this day the effects of these defamations, whether it’s people harassing him, or his family requiring security.”
Gadwa, Michael and Conti objected to the final partial judgment, but Fosbury expressed no objection.
“I can see no justification for the exaggerated claims of threats, harassment, hardship, or injustice, any obvious reason for special treatment warranting any special appeal or privileges,” Gadwa told the court. “The people of Stanley and Custer County could care less about Mr. Boren.”
On Feb. 21, Thompson put the case to bed with a final partial judgment dismissing Boren’s original complaint with prejudice—essentially making the case appealable to the Idaho Supreme Court.
On March 10, Banducci notified Fosbury, Michael, Gadwa that Boren had appealed the final judgment under the Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure.
The Supreme Court will now need to decide whether Thompson erred in dismissing Boren’s complaint or abused his discretion when he denied the revised appeal and blocked discovery.
Boren has also asked the high court to rule whether defamatory statements made outside of public hearings on “social media, email blasts and press releases” are protected by the absolute litigation privilege and whether the original lawsuit constituted a SLAPP suit. ￼
