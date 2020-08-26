20-08-26 Ketchum Post Office Protest 9 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

More than two dozen residents took to the streets in Ketchum and Hailey with handmade signs to participate in weekend “Save the Post Office” protests. Each demonstration was part of “Save the Post Office Saturday,” a grassroots effort to protest the Trump administration’s interference with the U.S. Postal Service and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.

