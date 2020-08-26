More than two dozen residents took to the streets in Ketchum and Hailey with handmade signs to participate in weekend “Save the Post Office” protests. Each demonstration was part of “Save the Post Office Saturday,” a grassroots effort to protest the Trump administration’s interference with the U.S. Postal Service and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign.
(3) comments
so funny....they don"t even deliver mail like an actual post offfice in ketchum....LMAO at you sheep up there.....you ARE the parade .....hahaahha
Just goes to prove that we exist in the valley of idiots
YEAH, NO KIDDING
