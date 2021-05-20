Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is seeking the Idaho governor’s office in 2022, she announced this week.
McGeachin officially launched her gubernatorial campaign at three events Wednesday in Idaho Falls, Boise and Coeur d’Alene.
“Put simply, the status quo has got to go,” McGeachin said in a statement, an apparent reference to current Gov. Brad Little. “Idahoans are tired of being ignored, shut out of the process, declared nonessential and discriminated against by the state.”
McGeachin and Little have clashed repeatedly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the lieutenant openly disagreeing with Little’s approach to mitigating viral spread.
“Over the last year, we have been tested,” McGeachin said. “Many stood strong in the face of challenges. Unfortunately, some who were entrusted with positions of leadership caved to fear and compromised principles. We cannot forget these violations of our individual rights, our state sovereignty and our traditional conservative values.”
McGeachin, a Republican business owner from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She was elected to the office of lieutenant governor in 2018.
Little has not yet said whether he will run for re-election in 2022.
