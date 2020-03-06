Since a new law went into effect in June, Idaho has collected about $45 million in sales tax from online retailers based out of state, with the money going into a dedicated fund for tax relief.
A District 26 lawmaker is now spearheading an effort to give some of that money to cities and counties.
Under current state law, 11.5 percent of all sales tax revenue from Idaho’s brick-and-mortar stores is distributed to cities, counties and taxing districts. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, would like to see the same treatment applied to sales tax revenue collected from online sellers like Amazon.
Toone and Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, have authored a bill that would share 11.5 percent of the tax revenue collected from out-of-state online retailers with Idaho’s cities, counties and taxing districts. She said the pair has been trying to get a hearing for the bill in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. Committee Chairman Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa, did not immediately return a call for comment from the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday.
As of last year, Idaho requires certain out-of-state internet retailers and marketplace facilitators to collect the state’s 6 percent sales tax on Idaho sales. The law applies to sellers who do at least $100,000 worth of business in Idaho annually. That revenue goes into a dedicated fund, to be used for tax relief efforts.
As brick-and-mortar sales continue to decline and online shopping becomes more popular, giving a share of that online revenue to cities and counties will become increasingly important, Toone and her fellow District 26 lawmakers argue.
“It’s unfair for our cities, counties and taxing districts because that sales tax is paid by the citizens of Idaho and it should work for them,” Toone told the Idaho Mountain Express.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, expressed a similar sentiment at a recent town hall meeting in Ketchum.
“A portion of that should be going to the revenue sharing [for cities and counties] because it’s a sales tax,” Stennett said.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, also supports the idea.
“It’s a great bill,” Davis told the Idaho Mountain Express. “It should be heard.”
Giving cities and counties a portion of the online tax revenue could be one way to lower the state’s rising property taxes, Toone suggested.
“All our Republicans cry that people want property tax relief, yet you’re doing nothing to help that when there are solutions out there,” she said.
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns told the Idaho Mountain Express he is “100 percent in favor” of the bill, as the additional funds would be helpful for his town.
“It’s a tremendous amount of money,” Burns said. “It would be a very, very significant amount of money statewide.”
Other lawmakers have different ideas about how best to use the online sales tax revenue.
A bill from House Speaker Scott Bedke to increase the grocery tax credit to $135 per person is expected to receive a vote on the House floor Friday. The credit, which is currently set at $100 per person and $120 for seniors, is meant to offset the taxes that Idaho residents pay while shopping for groceries. The cost of the increase would be covered using an estimated $48 million to $49 million from the tax relief fund, according to a statement of purpose for the bill.
Toone told the Mountain Express that she’ll likely vote for the grocery tax credit bill, but would rather see the state take steps to share the online sales tax revenue with local governments. Revenue sharing would help pay for “services that benefit all citizens,” she said, while not all citizens would feel the direct benefits of the grocery tax credit increase. Idahoans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits do not qualify for the grocery tax credit.
“I’m OK with [the grocery tax credit increase] because it goes back to Idaho citizens,” Toone said. “It’s a way of using some of that money, but it still is not equitable.”
