Lincoln County is nearly $1 million closer to opening and sustaining its first-ever community center for local youth after receiving two large grants in recent months.
The center has received a 21st Century Learning Center Grant from the U.S. Department of Education totaling more than $700,000. The funding will cover the costs of providing after-school and summer programming for the next five years and will create an anticipated 10 new jobs in the county, several of them full time, according to the project’s organizers.
Meanwhile, a separate $225,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce will allow the center to buy the former Richfield Community Church, which will serve as the site of the center.
A grand opening for the center is tentatively scheduled for August, founding organizer Karma Fitzgerald said.
“This is going to be such a good thing for the people of Lincoln County,” Fitzgerald told the Idaho Mountain Express. “We’re going to make a big difference in this community. We’re really proud of the people we have working on this project.”
The next step for Fitzgerald and her fellow organizers: hiring staff. The 21st Century Learning Center Grant will cover the salaries of two full-time employees—a program coordinator and a certified teacher—and four part-time academic and extracurricular coaches, along with van drivers to drive the three vans that have been procured to shuttle children from their schools to the center. The center is also in the process of hiring a development coordinator through the Americorps VISTA program.
The staffers hired will be the center’s first salaried employees; the project has been volunteer-run by Lincoln County residents thus far, with help from a team of AmeriCorps volunteers.
“It’s definitely a labor of love,” Fitzgerald said. “Our hashtag is ‘believe in better’ and that really has carried us. We all just have a passion.”
