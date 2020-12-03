Lincoln County has made available grant money for local small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, using federal coronavirus funds distributed by the state through a municipal grant program.
The county has asked the governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee to set aside approximately $80,000 worth of funding to go toward local businesses that apply for the grant; the city of Shoshone similarly requested that $25,000 be set aside for Shoshone businesses.
“I think [the pandemic] has had a great impact on businesses and small businesses,” Commissioner Rebecca Wood said. “There’s just a lot fewer people going out right now.”
Funding from the federal CARES Act must be used to cover expenses incurred since March that are directly related to COVID-19 and that were not accounted for in a particular business’ budget as of March 27.
Grants are available for amounts ranging from $1,500 to $10,000, Wood said.
Applications and further details can be found on the Lincoln County website at lincolncountyid.us.
