The Idaho State Legislature wrapped up its 16th week of the 2021 session on Friday, passing or killing several high-profile bills. Here are a few of the measures that made headlines this week.
Fetal heartbeat bill
Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law House Bill 366, which outlaws abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.
Critics of the bill, which is expected to face challenges in court, have pointed out that a baby’s heartbeat can be detected roughly five or six weeks after conception—at which point many women don’t yet realize they are pregnant.
The legislation includes exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest. Critics of the bill, however, have argued that these exceptional circumstances may be difficult for women to prove, as Idaho law does not allow for the release of police reports during active investigations.
“We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn,” Little said in a statement. “I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today.”
Local mask mandate ban
A bill to ban local governments in Idaho from instituting mask mandates will not receive a hearing in a Senate committee after passing the House of Representatives, the Associated Press reported Monday.
The chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, told the Associated Press that his committee would not meet for the remainder of the 2021 session—and therefore would not consider House Bill 339.
The legislation would have prohibited any governmental entity—including the state itself—from implementing a face-covering mandate. That included counties, cities, public health districts, K-12 public schools and public universities, but did not include hospitals or health-care facilities.
House Bill 339 would additionally have prohibited any public official or employee of a public entity from requiring that any person wear a face covering as a condition for entering a public building, getting an education, working for a public entity or receiving other services.
The bill passed the House on a 47-22 vote on April 14, with Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, voting against the measure.
Blaine County and four of its cities—Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley—have had mask requirements in place since the summer of 2020.
COVID-19 tests in schools
The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted down a bill to authorize spending $40.3 million of the state’s federal COVID-19 funding on COVID-19 testing in schools.
The funds would have been available to both public and private schools, with schools or districts only receiving the money if they chose to apply for it.
Toone and Davis voted in favor of the measure. It ultimately failed on a 28-41-1 vote.
