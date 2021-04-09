The Idaho Legislature resumed its 2021 session this week after taking a two-week recess due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the statehouse.
On Tuesday, lawmakers got back to work, passing several high-profile pieces of legislation this week regarding hemp legalization and voter ballot initiatives.
Hemp legalization
The Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 126 to legalize industrial hemp in Idaho. The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.
Idaho is currently the only state where the production, processing and transportation of industrial hemp is not legal. House Bill 126 would change that, allowing Idaho farmers the opportunity to grow industrial hemp.
The bill passed the Senate on a 30-5 vote, with Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, among those who voted in favor.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, also voted in favor of the bill when it passed the House of Representatives 44-26 in the second week of March.
Ballot initiatives
Also on Wednesday, the House passed Senate Bill 1110, which would significantly tighten the requirements for ballot initiatives brought by Idaho citizens.
Davis and Toone voted against the measure, which passed the House on a 51-18-1 vote. Stennett also voted against the bill when it passed the Senate in the first week of March.
Senate Bill 1110 would require signatures from 6% of voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to get an initiative on the ballot; current law requires the signatures of 6% of voters in at least 18 districts. Under both existing law and the new proposal, initiatives require the signatures of at least 6% of all voters statewide.
Supporters of the bill say current law does not give sufficient representation to the state’s smaller or more rural counties, while opponents say it would make it significantly more difficult for Idaho citizens to take action on issues the Legislature has not addressed. Some critics have also suggested the bill would give disproportionate power to rural voters, as a lack of approval in just one district could shut down the effort.
The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.
