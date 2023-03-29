A property tax relief bill was passed by the Idaho Senate on March 22 by a vote of 32-3 and as of Tuesday awaited Gov. Brad Little’s signature. The bill was initiated in the House, where it was passed on March 14.
House Bill 292 would provide immediate and long-term property tax relief to all property taxpayers in Idaho—up to $355 million worth during the first year, according to the bill’s statement of purpose. During the second and third years, the bill includes distribution of about $110 million for school districts based on an average daily attendance to pay off school bonds and levies and fund school facility construction.
The bill also removes the March school election dates, which District 26 Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, said may cause problems with negotiations with teachers.
“This was a very reluctant ‘yes’ vote from me,” Taylor said. “The tax relief will not last for long, and I figure that in about three years from now, we will be back in the same place we are now. Removing the March election date places schoolteacher negotiations with their respective districts in a bind. The bill is overly complex and messy, but again, it does provide much needed and asked-for property tax relief.”
According to the bill, in its first year of implementation, at least $205 million of property tax relief would be provided, which will impact property owners beginning in December. The second year of implementation would provide an additional minimum of $122.5 million, which would begin in December 2024. The third year of implementation would provide a minimum of $182.4 million beginning in December 2025.
District 26 Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, who sits on the House Revenue and Tax Committee, explained the impact the bill would have for school districts.
“In a few years, if we can get the money right, we think that should supplant the need for supplemental bonds or levies,” Burns said. “They will have ongoing money coming in and it will be based on a per-student attendance-based formula. ... Whatever that number may be, we want to make that money bondable, and that formula should work itself out that Blaine County Schools, for example, will have this money coming in each year and they can go ahead and bond against that money in the future. Then they don’t have to go to the voters for a supplemental levy, because they’ll have money coming in from the state.” ￼
