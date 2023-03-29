Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

A property tax relief bill was passed by the Idaho Senate on March 22 by a vote of 32-3 and as of Tuesday awaited Gov. Brad Little’s signature. The bill was initiated in the House, where it was passed on March 14.

House Bill 292 would provide immediate and long-term property tax relief to all property taxpayers in Idaho—up to $355 million worth during the first year, according to the bill’s statement of purpose. During the second and third years, the bill includes distribution of about $110 million for school districts based on an average daily attendance to pay off school bonds and levies and fund school facility construction.

The bill also removes the March school election dates, which District 26 Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, said may cause problems with negotiations with teachers.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments