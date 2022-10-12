Two Idaho residents have filed a federal lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare alleging discriminatory policies for denying transgender individuals Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery, according to the complaint.

The transgender women go by TB and MH in the court documents and are 18 and 21 years old, respectively. They have requested that the court allow their names to be sealed in court records to protect them from harassment, threats or acts of violence.

Idaho Legal Aid Services attorney Howard Belodoff is representing the individuals, and the complaint names Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho Medicaid Medical Director Dr. Magni Hamso.

