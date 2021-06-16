Idaho’s 2021 legislative session brought a flurry of headline-making new laws on perennial issues as varied as property taxes and wolves. But state lawmakers did little this year to directly address what Blaine County officials say is their top priority at the moment: a lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley and elsewhere.
In a meeting Tuesday, Blaine County commissioners and District 26 representatives lamented some of the steps taken by the Legislature this session—including passage of several bills that local lawmakers say curb local control at the county and city levels—while looking ahead to priorities going forward.
“We’re in a housing crisis and everyone knows it,” said Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding. “Not just our district—statewide. That’s a conversation we need to have.”
Toone, along with Sen. Michelle Stennett and Rep. Muffy Davis, both D-Ketchum, criticized several measures introduced this session, including a sweeping property tax bill passed in the final weeks of the session that puts new caps on the amount of valuation available to local governments to tax new construction and annexation.
“It was really frustrating that the Legislature has touted that Idaho is the least regulated [state], then they’re doing to their local entities exactly what they don’t like from the federal government,” Toone said.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary said she felt that local officials’ opinions were not given as much consideration by the Legislature this session as they should have been.
“It felt like there was not really an opportunity to give our input, and if there was an opportunity we felt like it was going to fall on deaf ears because [some legislators] were so extreme,” McCleary said.
The top statewide policy priority for Blaine County officials going forward, Commissioner Dick Fosbury told the lawmakers, is housing.
“We’re making some progress, but it really is an issue,” Fosbury said.
At a conference for the Idaho Association of Counties last week, Fosbury said, he and Commissioner Jacob Greenberg proposed crafting a resolution on the matter to present to the Legislature next year, and discussed working with the governor’s office to look into how state resources could assist local governments struggling with a lack of affordable housing.
The median advertised rental rate for a two-bedroom apartment in Blaine County reached $2,000 this year, according to data collected by the Housing Authority, jumping up from $1,680 the year prior. Purchase prices for homes have risen as well, with median prices nearly doubling between 2013 and 2021.
“Housing is more than ever an issue for us,” McCleary said.
One path, Stennett told the commission, would be to urge the governor and lawmakers to put tax dollars into a statewide housing fund. Such a fund already technically exists, Stennett said, but is currently inactive. Above all, Stennett encouraged local officials and members of the public to make state officials aware of the need for action.
“This is happening all over the state,” Stennett said of the housing shortage. “I think there is a way for us to be very vocal about it and push very hard. I would encourage the public to be active.”
I emailed all of my representatives about the effects of short term rentals and House Bill 216 three weeks ago.
I have received no responses from any of them.
Don’t hold your breath. Because they have no power as Democrats in a Republican dominated legislature, it’s pretty much a waste of time for them to do anything.
OK Idaho4us - - I won't disagree that being a democrat in our republican super-majority legislature seems futile. But what would you recommend as alternatives? The republicans have held the majority for at least 20 years and our state is in worse shape now. Take the property tax issue; you can lay all your property tax problems at the feet of the House majority leader and there is documented proof of that. Our schools are in the sub-basement and certainly isn't because we pay our educators so much; our infrastructure - roads, bridges, internet, etc. are crumbling and improvements are so far behind...yet the state hoards over $600 million "for a rainy day" (what they heck did we just go through?) .... Please, share your wisdom
Our state reps haven’t gotten anything we need in over a decade. We are fooling ourselves to think that electing Ds to Boise will get us anything from the R legislature. We are just filling seats that will have zero impact.
