Raul Labrador

Idaho Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador gives a speech at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on November 8, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger/Idaho Capital Sun

More than a dozen school districts and after-school and child care providers will have to gather and provide wide-ranging documents and information to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador by May 17, under a court decision issued Thursday.

Another 19 organizations may have to provide records as well, according to the court decision.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton came to that conclusion after hearing arguments and reviewing sworn statements and confidential information in a court case in Ada County. Dozens of organizations sued the Idaho attorney general, saying he overstepped his authority and was placing undue burdens on the organizations as he investigates whether the state improperly distributed some federal grant funds to programs that only serve children under age 5.

