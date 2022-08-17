20-08-21 State Capitol Rotunda_Idaho Statesman@.jpg
A judge partially granted the Idaho Legislature’s motion to intervene in the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion trigger law, allowing the Legislature to submit a brief and present arguments at a hearing later this month.

District Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the decision on Saturday, two days after the Legislature filed a brief in Idaho’s District Court stating it should be a named party in the lawsuit because the Idaho Attorney General’s Office would not offer a “full, zealous, thorough-going defense” of the trigger law. The Legislature is already a named party in the three state lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood challenging abortion laws and argued before the Idaho Supreme Court alongside the attorney general’s office earlier this month.

The Attorney General’s Office said the Legislature’s contention is not true and that it will offer a vigorous defense grounded in law and fact.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill
