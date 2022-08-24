It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver’s license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. 

 Graphic by Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices.

But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho.

What he found was not just a rapidly and steadily growing population — and, yes, many newcomers from California — but a huge amount of demographic change in recent years.

Idaho migration

Idaho’s population boomed in the past decade. But the state lost residents, too. This chart shows how much that matters: the peaks are in years when fewer Idahoans left the state; the valleys are when more Idahoans moved away. The number of people moving to the Gem State rose steadily each year. 

