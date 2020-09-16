The deadly shooting of a Boise man by an Idaho police chief at a Custer County campground last month remains under investigation, authorities said Monday.
Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was off duty when he fatally shot 73-year-old Russell V. Liddell of Boise the night of Aug. 1, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eastern Idaho Critical Task Force was called in to assist with the investigation shortly after the shooting occurred, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.
As of Monday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing, a spokesman for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. When the investigation concludes, the case will be presented to the Custer County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether to press charges.
Custer County deputies were called to the Tin Cup Campground, about two hours north of Stanley, at 10:30 p.m. the night of Aug. 1, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses said Liddell had confronted a group of 16-18 people who were camping there, the Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses told detectives that the campers did not know Liddell and that he was not part of their group.
A “verbal altercation” between Liddell and members of the group resulted in “shots that were fired,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office published last month. Zimmerman, who was camping with the group, “fired rounds that struck Liddell, resulting in his death,” the statement said.
Witnesses told police that members of the group “began lifesaving measures and quickly traveled to an area with cell phone service to call 911,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
No other people were injured.
Zimmerman was named as the shooter about two weeks after the incident took place. Shortly after, the city of Bonners Ferry announced that he would not be put on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.
