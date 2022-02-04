The contentious approval last year by Camas County officials of an 8,500-foot airport runway near Fairfield is still in court as a judge in the Fifth Judicial District determines whether or not to throw out a case brought against the county challenging its 2021 decision.
At issue in the case is whether the county followed legal procedures in approving the airport.
After many years and several attempts at getting construction approvals, actor Bruce Willis’ Ix-Nay Investment Trust was given a green light last March for Soldier Field Airport. The airport would be built to accommodate “very large general aviation aircraft” including the Boeing 737-800, according to a master plan submitted by Ix-Nay Investment Trust, and could see 1,500 takeoffs and landings each year.
The potential impacts of the airport brought vigorous opposition from neighbors in Camas County, a sparsely inhabited, largely agrarian area that is home to the Great Camas Prairie. Among them is author Judith Freeman, a 25-year Camas County resident.
“If this zoning change is rammed through, permitting such a large, noisy and toxic airport, the perennial beauty of this extraordinary prairie will be forever lost, never to be regained,” Freeman said.
In October of 2020, the county Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 to approve a conditional use permit for the airport, with Commissioner Jeff Kreyssig casting the dissenting vote. The board also recommended that the county commissioners change Camas’ comprehensive plan map and rezone 300 acres roughly 10 miles east and 1.5 miles north of the intersection of Highway 20 and Soldier Road. The approval included the abandonment of a road, which remains controversial among some county residents.
“Camas County has been in decline since the 1960s. The benefit for the county will be better than what 1,600 acres of marginal agricultural land can provide,” P&Z Chairman Jerry Nelson said at the time, echoing the sentiments of many local residents at a public hearing.
In March of 2021, the Camas County commissioners voted 3-0 to support the P&Z decision.
Not long after, a nonprofit called Preserve The Camas Prairie, Inc., filed a lawsuit to challenge the county’s final approval. The group’s attorney, Michael Pogue, sought declaratory judgement from the court, claiming that the county’s planning and zoning commission and board of commissioners failed to consider environmental and economic impacts the airport would have on the area.
“Our ultimate goal is to have the court determine that the county was wrong in making its decision,” Pogue said at the time.
On August 17, Camas County filed a motion for summary judgement to have the case dismissed so airport construction could proceed, pending federal approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency and other departments. The motion states that the nonprofit presents a “scintilla of evidence to support unsupportable legal theories in contradiction to a plethora of case law,” and therefore, the court should grant Camas County’s motion for summary judgment.
Pogue filed an opposition response to the motion, reiterating that a “public” county road should not have been vacated as it was to make room for the runway. The response seeks further information about the road’s history of use and maintenance.
Attorney Gary Slette, who represented the Ix-Nay Investment Trust in county proceedings, could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday.
Pogue said he is not sure if his latest response to the court is holding up the process of federal permitting for the airport’s development.
“I think construction right now would be tough, though,” he said. ￼
