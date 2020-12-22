Idaho’s unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in November and nonfarm payrolls regained 6,200 jobs during the month, as the state’s economy continued to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped seven-tenths of a percentage point in November, down from 5.5 percent in October, the Idaho Department of Labor reported. The current rate is 7 percentage points below April’s historic high of 11.8 percent, after economic activity was slowed drastically by actions to impede the spread of the coronavirus.
In Blaine County, 692 of the county’s labor force of 12,686 were unemployed in November, a jobless rate of 5.5 percent, the Department of Labor reported.
In November, the number of unemployed Idahoans fell by 6,605 to 43,814, the Department of Labor reported. But, Idaho’s labor force decreased, too, falling by 6,765 to 906,033. Even so, it remains 11,400 higher than its pre-pandemic level in March, the department stated.
The total number of employed Idahoans went essentially unchanged from October to November, dropping by 160 to 862,219. November’s labor force participation rate—the percentage of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work—was 64 percent, down from 64.6 percent in October, the department reported.
Year over year, the number of Idahoans with jobs last month was down one-tenth of a percent, while the number of unemployed increased by 18,437. Idaho’s labor force—reflective of a growing population—continued to show over-the-year gains, up 17,155 people from November 2019.
The additional 6,200 nonfarm jobs brought November’s total to 768,400, representing an increase of 0.8 percent, but 3,400 below Idaho’s February pre-pandemic peak. Nine industry sectors experienced some job gains from October, with the most significant increases in information and natural resources. The leisure/hospitality and education/health services sectors experienced slight declines.
Three of Idaho’s five designated metropolitan areas recorded nonfarm job gains from October to November. Boise recorded the greatest increase at 0.6 percent, followed by Idaho Falls (plus 0.5 percent) and Coeur d’Alene (plus 0.3 percent). Lewiston and Pocatello experienced slight declines.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined to 6.7 percent in November, with the number of unemployed dropping by 326,000 to 10.7 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 245,000 to 142.6 million in November but remained significantly below its pre-pandemic February level by 9.8 million.
One year earlier, the national unemployment rate was 3.5 percent and the number of unemployed was 5.8 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment was 151.8 million, the department reported.
Additional labor force data for Idaho’s counties and cities can be found at lmi.idaho.gov/laus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In