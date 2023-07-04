Matt Freeman

Idaho State Board of Education executive director Matt Freeman.

 Courtesy photo by Idaho Education News

The Idaho State Board of Education says it will have to hire an outside attorney to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

And the board plans to forward its legal bills to Labrador’s office.

The State Board fired off a pointed written response to Labrador’s office Friday—10 days after the attorney general sued the board over a series of closed-door discussions of the University of Idaho’s plans to acquire the University of Phoenix.

