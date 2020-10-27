Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, met with then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the end of September, later praising her “legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience.”

Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo joined nearly all their Republican colleagues to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, a move expected to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the nation’s highest bench.

Barrett, formerly a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice on Monday night.

She was confirmed in a 52-48 vote that saw one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, cross the aisle to vote against confirmation. No Democrats voted in favor of the confirmation.

“Judge Barrett is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Crapo said in a statement Tuesday, adding that her record shows “someone who follows precedent and will interpret the law as it is written.”

“She understands the proper role of a judge,” said Crapo, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Both Crapo and Risch signaled their intent to vote in favor of Barrett shortly after she was nominated following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

“Throughout her confirmation, Judge Barrett has consistently impressed the Senate and the American people with her sterling credentials and exceptional legal skills and acumen,” Risch said in a statement. “I am proud to cast my vote to confirm Judge Barrett and have every confidence she will make an excellent ninth Justice to the Supreme Court.”

Risch’s opponent in Tuesday’s election, Democrat Paulette Jordan, disagreed.

“With just one week to go before the election ends, my opponent and Senate Republicans voted today to put protections for people with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before,” Jordan said in a statement. “Voters across Idaho will hold him accountable for it.”

