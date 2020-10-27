Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo joined nearly all their Republican colleagues to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, a move expected to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the nation’s highest bench.
Barrett, formerly a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice on Monday night.
She was confirmed in a 52-48 vote that saw one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, cross the aisle to vote against confirmation. No Democrats voted in favor of the confirmation.
“Judge Barrett is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Crapo said in a statement Tuesday, adding that her record shows “someone who follows precedent and will interpret the law as it is written.”
“She understands the proper role of a judge,” said Crapo, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Both Crapo and Risch signaled their intent to vote in favor of Barrett shortly after she was nominated following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.
“Throughout her confirmation, Judge Barrett has consistently impressed the Senate and the American people with her sterling credentials and exceptional legal skills and acumen,” Risch said in a statement. “I am proud to cast my vote to confirm Judge Barrett and have every confidence she will make an excellent ninth Justice to the Supreme Court.”
Risch’s opponent in Tuesday’s election, Democrat Paulette Jordan, disagreed.
“With just one week to go before the election ends, my opponent and Senate Republicans voted today to put protections for people with pre-existing conditions at greater risk than ever before,” Jordan said in a statement. “Voters across Idaho will hold him accountable for it.”
Google "People of Peace" and prepare to be horrified
We already know Jim Risch is a self-seeking partisan autocrat and needs to be voted out of office.
It's obvious over the last 4 years that Mike Crapo has lost his mind and needs to be removed as well. "Justice" Barrett could not even competently list the basic five freedoms defined in the 1st Amendment during her confirmation hearing. Shameless power grab and partisan idiocy from Risch and Crapo.
