Idaho’s two senators voted against convicting former President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial Saturday, with Sen. Mike Crapo describing the impeachment effort as “unconstitutional.”

The Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial, ultimately determining that the former president was not guilty of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch were among the 43 senators who voted not to convict. Fifty-seven senators voted Trump guilty; to convict, 67 guilty votes were needed.

In a statement issued after the vote, Risch noted that Trump is no longer in office.

“The United States Senate has no jurisdiction over a private citizen and thus impeachment was and is impossible,” Risch said. “It’s time we stop the political hate and vitriol and move forward wiser and stronger just as America has countless times before."

Crapo made a similar assertion in a statement he issued shortly after the vote, in which he described the trial as “unconstitutional.”

“We must not dismiss the foundational tenets of our Constitution, particularly in the heat of the deep divisions we face in America,” Crapo said, adding: “The violent, despicable acts of Jan. 6 have shaken our republic to its core and must not go unpunished. Investigations, arrests and court proceedings are already underway for those responsible, and law enforcement and the National Guard are vigilant in maintaining order on Capitol Hill and elsewhere in our country.”

