The Idaho Senate has passed a bill to allow non-Idaho-resident families to adopt children from foster care.
“This bill will make adoptions easier for our state,” said District 26 Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey. “That was a huge bill coming through our [Health and Welfare] committee.”
Currently, a family can only petition a court for adoption in Idaho if they reside in and maintain a dwelling in Idaho for six consecutive months.
According to the bill, the requirement delays a permanent home for some children and keeps the state involved with children and adoptive families lives longer than is required or helpful. In some cases, adoption and the permanent home have been delayed for years.
The change allows children to achieve timely permanency if the court has sufficient information about the child and family to finalize the adoption.
The bill, passed with a 29-6 vote, now moves to the House.
Career technical center funding bill receives unanimous approval
The Senate voted unanimously to facilitate funding of career technical centers.
“I think on the education side, we had a really good bill in [Senate] Bill 1070,” Taylor said. “We have had some difficult standards to meet for career technical centers, as the existing enrollment rate has to be 15% of students outside of the local high school. This bill makes that standard 5% the first year, 10% the second year and 15% the third year, and this is a rolling percentage. I think this will help a lot of students in the long run and will allow these centers to do what they do without the stringent standard put on them.”
Idaho code authorizes school districts and public charter schools to establish career technical centers that qualify for funding appropriated to support the added cost of high-quality career technical centers.
As detailed in the bill, school districts in rural areas have expressed difficulty in being able to recruit 15% of the CTS students from other high schools during the initial startup years when they are reliant on high school students from neighboring school districts or charter schools.
The proposed amendments would allow new schools/centers to be eligible with an initial student enrollment such that 5% of the students come from a separate high school, increasing each year by 5% until they reach the current 15% requirement. Additional changes would allow for existing programs, with approval from the Division of Career Technical Education, to use a three-year rolling average to calculate the 15% requirement.
Following its passage in the Senate, the bill is now in the House Education Committee.
Taylor rallies against 'far-right' marriage license proposal
Taylor, along with his Democratic colleagues in the Senate, helped kill a bill that would eliminate requirements for a marriage license and would have replaced it with a recording of a marriage certificate with the county recorder.
“The far-right Freedom Foundation people believe that a marriage license is not a good thing because it’s the state giving you permission to get married, and they want to do away with that,” Taylor said. “There’s so many things that could open Idaho up for. Abuse of the elderly, having your best buddy marry you to someone and taking all of their stuff away and even underage marriages all could happen because there’s really no one checking on things. On the far-far end, there was a worry that Idaho could become a sexual tourism state. It was good to see that not move forward.”
The bill was killed 16-17-2 in the Senate on March 3, but Taylor said that due to the close vote, he expects another similar bill in the future.
