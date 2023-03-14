ron taylor-dem-send-off

State Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, discusses plans for his first legislative session at a Blanie County Democrats send-off event on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Idaho Senate has passed a bill to allow non-Idaho-resident families to adopt children from foster care.

“This bill will make adoptions easier for our state,” said District 26 Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey. “That was a huge bill coming through our [Health and Welfare] committee.”

Currently, a family can only petition a court for adoption in Idaho if they reside in and maintain a dwelling in Idaho for six consecutive months.

