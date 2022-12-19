Polls open Tuesday for consequential primary
Express photo by Willy Cook

Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts.

The Idaho GOP closed its primary process starting in 2012, so that only registered Republicans can vote for the candidate they want to advance to the general election—where Republicans dominate so heavily that a primary win often guarantees election to a seat.

That move shut out independent, third party or crossover Democratic voters.

