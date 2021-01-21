All four members of Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation made nods to the inauguration of Democrat President Joe Biden on social media Wednesday, with Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson lauding the “peaceful transition of power” while Sen. Mike Crapo vowed to “continue to seek and find common ground” between parties.
Meanwhile, Rep. Russ Fulcher, the only member of Idaho’s delegation to file an objection against the 2020 presidential results, questioned the “message of unity” in Biden’s inaugural address in a Facebook post, accusing the new president of issuing “a call to unify around the divisive agenda of the left, rather than our shared American values and the Constitution he swore to defend.”
“The rule of law in our country is being trampled with funding reinstated to cities that are a safe-harbor for illegal immigrants,” Fulcher wrote. “The security of our border will no longer be a priority and construction of the wall will end. Our dependence on foreign energy will increase, and already-dwindling jobs will decrease, with the Keystone XL pipeline permit removed.
“I urge the incoming Administration to consider how their calls to unity align with these and other actions, and hope that we have an opportunity to work together so that both sides can be represented.”
Fulcher was the only member of Idaho’s congressional delegation to criticize the new president or his agenda on social media Wednesday, with the remaining three representatives issuing short statements of congratulations.
“The peaceful transition of power has been the cornerstone of our democracy for 245 years,” Risch posted on Twitter, along with a photo of himself and Crapo at the inauguration ceremony. “Today’s inauguration marks the enduring strength of our nation. May God bless our new President and Vice President, and God bless the United States of America.”
Crapo posted the same photo on his Twitter account, writing: “Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In the days ahead, I will uphold my conservative principles and I will continue to seek and find common ground on issues important to Idahoans.”
Simpson thanked the former president and vice president for their service in a social media post, writing: “A peaceful transition of power is one of the things that makes this country great.”
“I welcome President Biden and his administration,” Simpson wrote. “I will continue to represent my constituents and promote Idaho’s conservative values while working with this administration to find unity to help heal our nation. I will be praying for their success and for the success of America.”
