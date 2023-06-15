Idaho Power Offices

Idaho Power filed its annual spring cost adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in April.

 Courtesy Idaho Power/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Power customers will see an increase in monthly prices after the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved the company’s annual spring cost adjustments June 1.

Idaho Power applied to increase its power cost adjustment rates in April after citing higher power costs related to natural gas and market prices, lower than expected hydro generation and a limited coal supply.

In a press release, the utilities commission said the monthly rate change accounts for an increase in power costs and a decrease in fixed costs: Idaho Power’s costs to provide service that do not vary with fluctuations in energy consumption.

