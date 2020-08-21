The Idaho Legislature will discuss potential election law changes and new civil liability standards in a special session next week, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.
A proclamation issued by the governor’s office detailed the three pieces of legislation that lawmakers will consider during the special session. Two of the bills deal with election procedure. The other would “establish temporary and consistent standards for civil liability related to COVID-19.”
Special legislative sessions typically only last a day or two, according to the governor’s office, and can only be called by the governor himself. The bills that will be considered were recommended to the governor by legislative working groups.
“Special legislative sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with time sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January,” Little said in a statement.
One of the two election bills would establish a timeline for the absentee ballot voting process for any elections that occur in 2020. Under that bill, ballots must be requested and sent out to voters no later than 30 days before the day of the election—or 45 days for uniformed and overseas voters—and county clerks would be able to start counting absentee ballots a week before the election day.
The other election bill would let counties establish “vote center” polling places in central locations, at which any registered voter in the county could cast their ballot. Counties that choose to do this must provide at least one vote center for every 15,000 registered voters in the county and at least one vote center within 25 miles of every registered voter who is not located within a mail-in ballot precinct.
The civil liability bill would make any person or business that does not adapt their behavior in light of COVID-19 immune from civil liability as long as their “acts or omissions” were “made in good faith.” This law would not apply to those who display “willful or reckless misconduct” or those who “[fail] to make a good faith effort to comply to a statute, rule, or lawful order of a government entity in effect at the time and such failure is a proximate cause of injury to another.”
Little chose not to include in the session two other proposals brought to him by legislative working groups, the governor’s office said. One of those proposals was related to public health district authorities; the other was regarding education funding.
